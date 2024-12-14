Mohan Babu’s anticipatory bail rejected after attacking a journalist outside his house? Actor reveals

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault.

The Manchu family feud has been drawing headlines lately due to the spat between actor Mohan Babu and his son Manoj Manchu. A lot has been said by both of them, and most recently, a scuffle ensued when the latter tried to enter the premises of their home. During the altercation, Mohan Babu, in a fit of rage, physically attacked a journalist, for which a case was lodged. Now, the senior actor has issued a new statement on the matter.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohan Babu addressed rumors about his anticipatory bail plea in the case of physically attacking a journalist during the fight outside his home being rejected.

Calling it false propaganda, the actor wrote, “False propaganda is being circulated! Anticipatory bail has NOT been rejected, and currently, I am under medical care in my home. I request the media to get the facts right.”

Check out his post here:

Earlier, a few reports had claimed that the Telangana High Court had rejected Mohan Babu’s anticipatory bail plea regarding the same case. His response now comes across as a clarification on the matter.

Just a day earlier, on December 13, Mohan Babu had issued another statement justifying his actions in attacking the journalist. He explained the circumstances that led to his sudden actions, stating that they were done in the heat of the moment.

Take a look at his full statement here:

An excerpt from his lengthy statement reads, “In the heat of the moment, when my gate was broken and approximately 30-50 individuals, comprising anti-social elements, forcibly barged into my house with the intent to harm those present, I lost my composure. Amidst this chaos, the media inadvertently became intertwined in the situation.”

On the other hand, Manoj Manchu also issued a press note clarifying that rumors about him hitting people and causing chaos in a drunken state outside Mohan Babu’s residence were false.

He added that rumors about him being inebriated were fabricated by his brother Vinay. He further stated that his actions in self-defense were misinterpreted as a physical scuffle.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

