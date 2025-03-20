Mr Housekeeping OTT Release: When and where to watch Hari Bhaskar, Losliya Mariyanesan’s Tamil romantic comedy online

Released theatrically in January 2025, the Tamil romantic comedy Mr. Housekeeping received a lukewarm response from the audience owing to its predictable screenplay. Despite earning decently at the box office, its plot was also said to have deflected from being anything close to a commercial entertainer. And now, the Arun Ravichandran directorial is all set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Mr. Housekeeping

The Tamil romantic comedy Mr. Housekeeping will be available to stream from March 25, 2025 onwards. The OTT platform Tentkotta announced the same with a post on their official X account.

The post read, “The wait is longer, but the laughter will be louder! #Mrhousekeeping streaming from march 25 on #Tentkotta Stay tuned!”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Mr. Housekeeping

The plot of Mr. Housekeeping revolves around a promise between two lovers made on the last day of their college. The man Honest Raj challenges his love Isai that he would win over the heart of a girl and establish himself successfully in life.

While at first he remains jobless, the man soon enough lands up as a housekeeper for a villa, completely unaware that the place belonged to Isai herself. Through a series of events, she tests Honest’s capability at first before hiring him, even though he fails miserably.

As Honest gradually falls in love with Isai once again, the latter friendzones him, which leaves him heartbroken. What follows is how he again strives to win over Isai and how, through a series of events, the two finally unite.

Cast and crew of Mr. Housekeeping

The primary cast of the movie stars Hari Bhaskar, Losliya Mariyanesan, Rayan, Ilavarasu, Shah Ra, M.J Shriram, Bava Lakshmanan, Ashvin Raja, Jawahar Sakthi, Nithin Manohar and others.

Mr. Housekeeping is both written and directed by Arun Ravichandran, and is produced under Sri Thenandal Films. It’s music has been composed by Osho Venkat.