SSMB29: SS Rajamouli explores beauty of Odisha’s highest peak but raises concern over THIS issue on solo trek; WATCH

SS Rajamouli had been busy filming key scenes of SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in Odisha. While he has remained tight-lipped about the project, several clips from before and after the shoot have surfaced online. Recently, he shared a video on his Instagram handle, capturing his solo trek to the highest peak in the state.

SS Rajamouli shared his experience of traveling to Deomali, Odisha’s highest peak, describing the view from the top as “breathtaking.” However, he expressed concerns and disappointment over witnessing a trail full of litter. The filmmaker said that such pristine locations deserve better and stressed the importance of civic responsibility.

The SSMB29 director further urged visitors to carry back their waste to help preserve these natural wonders. "It was disheartening to see the trail marred by litter. Such pristine wonders deserve better. A little civic sense can make a huge difference... Every visitor should carry back their waste to help protect these places," a part of his note read.

SS Rajamouli recently wrapped up the Koraput schedule of SSMB29 in Odisha. Soon after, several photos and videos featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra went viral.

In the pictures, the lead actors are seen with fans and crew members on set. Priyanka Chopra was seen sporting an oversized shirt with matching bottoms, while Mahesh Babu kept it casual in a blue T-shirt, track pants, and his signature red cap. Clips of SS Rajamouli being welcomed by Odisha's MLA, Rama Chandra Kadam, also surfaced online.

A letter, reportedly written by SS Rajamouli, has been making the rounds online. In it, he expresses gratitude for the warm hospitality he received in Odisha. He wrote, "Dear Koraput, thank you for the warm hospitality. Looking forward to many such adventures. With love from the sets of #SSMB29."

SSMB29 is set to be a two-part film, with the first part slated for release in 2027 and the second expected to follow in 2029.