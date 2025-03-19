New Tamil movies releasing on OTT this week: NEEK, Dragon, Ring Ring and more

Tamil movie buffs are in for a treat as several new films are making their way to OTT this week. NEEK, Dragon, and Ring Ring are among the much-anticipated titles offering a mix of action, drama, and romance. With diverse stories and gripping narratives, these releases are set to keep audiences hooked.

New Tamil OTT releases this week

1. Dragon

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar

Release date: March 21

Dragon is a Tamil comedy-drama that hit the big screens on February 21 and received positive reviews despite clashing with Dhanush's NEEK. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, it follows the life of Ragavan, a rebellious student who forges a degree, faces consequences, and ultimately redeems himself. With music from Leon James, the film is now set for its OTT release on Netflix.

2. Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam: A Usual Love Story (NEEK)

Cast: Pavish Narayan, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier

Release date: March 21

Dhanush’s NEEK is a coming-of-age romantic comedy that revolves around Prabhu, a young man unable to move on from a past breakup. When his family urges him into an arranged marriage, he decides to find closure by attending his ex-girlfriend’s wedding. Featuring music by GV Prakash Kumar, the film will make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Baby and Baby

Cast: Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Pragya Nagra

Release date: March 21

If you like family dramas, then Baby and Baby is for you. In the movie, two families eagerly anticipate their newborns, but an unexpected mix-up turns their lives upside down. When one child is declared the heir to a fortune, jealous relatives plot against him. Directed by Prathap, Baby and Baby will premiere on Sun NXT.

4. Ring Ring

Cast: Praveen Raj, Vivek Prasanna, Sakshi Agarwal

Release date: March 21

In Ring Ring, a group of childhood friends reunite for a birthday party with their partners. However, a seemingly harmless game forces them to reveal calls and messages, leading to unexpected revelations that test their relationships. The movie is inspired by Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and will soon be available on Aha Tamil.

5. Dinasari

Cast: Srikanth, Cynthia Lourde, Radha Ravi

Release date: Anytime this week

Dinasari will soon be available on Tentkotta. The story centers on Shakthivel and his brother, whose close-knit relationship unravels due to greed. As conflicts arise, his life takes a new turn when he meets Shivani, a kind-hearted woman from America who helps him rediscover love and connection.

