Not Ranbir Kapoor, Was THIS Telugu superstar the first choice for Animal? When Sandeep Vanga clarified

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s last directorial with Ranbir Kapoor proved to be one of the biggest blockbusters of his career. Despite scrutiny owing to its violent content, the film broke several records at the box office. However, rumors about Ranbir Kapoor not being the first choice for Animal reached sky-high just days before its release. Several reports suggested that superstar Mahesh Babu was initially approached for the film. Eventually, Sandeep Reddy Vanga cleared the air and confirmed Ranbir Kapoor as his first choice for Animal.

At an event, Sandeep was asked if Ranbir Kapoor was the first choice for his film, and he immediately responded with a ' yes'. He said, "Ranbir was my first choice for 'Animal', there was nobody else." With this revelation, the Arjun Reddy Director clarified the reports suggesting that he even narrated the story to Mahesh Babu. However, for some reason, the actor rejected the film.

In yet another Interview, Sandeep said he was in talks with Mahesh Babu but for another project titled Devil which did not materialize. “I narrated a different story to Mahesh, not 'Animal.' It's called 'Devil', featuring an even more violent character,'' he added.

However, Mahesh Babu has a history of rejecting films that became superhits. The list includes Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa: The Rule, Suriya’s Ghajini, Rana Daggubati’s Leader, and many more. Animal is a 2023 Bollywood film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The blockbuster action entertainer stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Although Animal was an instant hit at the box office, it grabbed headlines for its misogynistic and violent content. As confirmed by the makers and shown in the post-credit scene of the film, the second part, Animal Park, is already in the pre-production stage.

Animal focuses on the tale of a son (Ranbir Kapoor) who undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance. The film is now available on Netflix for streaming.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram along with popular actress Sreeleela. Next, the actor will be seen in his much-awaited film SSMB 29. It is worth mentioning that this project marks the first collaboration between the actor and filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Reportedly, SSMB 29 will be a two-part franchise, spanning over four years. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Are you excited about the grand collaboration of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli? Let us know in the comments.

