Not Ranveer Singh or Prabhas, but THIS actor replaces as lead for Prasanth Varma’s project Brahmarakshas? Reports

Director Prasanth Varma’s anticipated project Brahmarakshas has grabbed attention frequently, owing to the buzz surrounding who would star as the lead actor in the film. Initially, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was roped in for the movie, but due to unforeseen reasons he had walked out. Thereafter, it was rumored that Prabhas would be spearheading the film.

However, it seems Prabhas too has not made it to the final casting of the film. As per a latest report by Telugu Chitraalu, the Prasanth Varma directorial has locked in none other than Rana Daggubati as the lead.

The report mentioned that with the movie being assigned to the RRR star, he is expected to portray a character with a slight negative flair as well. However, despite the new buzz, there is no official confirmation on the matter from either the filmmaker or the actor’s side yet.

It was back in November when the director dropped a big comment about his project, giving a major hint about the actor with whom he has been working.

Speaking with Ram Venkat Srikar for Galatta Telugu, he had said, “I’m working with a very big star. We have created a poster, and it’s ready. I will announce it soon.”

Advertisement

Besides that, there has also been speculation that with the project Brahmarakshas, the Hanu-Man director will bring up his own cinematic universe to the big screen.

In other news, Prasanth Varma also announced the sequel to his 2024 release Hanu-Man, which will be titled Jai Hanuman. The second installment will feature Rishab Shetty as the lead, posters of which have already been announced by the makers.

Jai Hanuman too would join in the PVCU (Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe) along with other films like Maha Kali and Adhira.

ALSO READ: Vidaamuyarchi: Did director Magizh Thirumeni accidentally reveal Ajith Kumar's character name and story of the film?