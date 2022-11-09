EXCLUSIVE: Suriya’s Singam 4 in the works, director Hari working on the script
Director Hari has an idea for Singam 4 and is presently in the discussion stage.
Suriya’s Singam films helmed by Hari Gopalakrishnan is one of the most loved Tamil action franchises. While the first one was unveiled in 2010 with the actor playing cop Duraisingam, Singam II was released in 2013, and Singam 3 aka Si3 had seen the light of day in 2017. All the three films had done extremely well at the box office, and now we have an exciting update on this much loved franchise. We have learnt that director Hari has started working on the script of Singam 4.
“At present Hari is busy with another project, but he is simultaneously working on the script of the fourth instalment. He has an idea and is presently in the discussion stage, however it will take some time to lock the final story. Once that is done, he will narrate the story to Suriya. The actor too is aware about the development of Singam 4, and is excited about the project,” informs a source close to the development.
Update on actor's Suriya 42
Meanwhile, the superstar actor is presently busy shooting for Suriya 42 with Disha Patani. After wrapping up the Goa schedule of the film, they resumed from October 26 with schedules in Chennai and Puducherry. We had reported that a large portion of the movie will also be shot abroad, specifically in three countries. While the makers have already shortlisted two countries in Europe - Bulgaria and Serbia, they are also doing recce this month in Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Fiji. Out of these six countries, they will finalise three, which will suit the narrative the best.
The first part of Suriya 42 will be shot over a period of 160 to 170 days. They will start filming for the second part after the release of the first one.
