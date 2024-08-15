Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai expresses joy at daughter Aadya's wish to spend time with her father on Independence Day: 'I was so happy'

Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai recently dropped a heartfelt note addressing her daughter on her social media handle. She opened up about her daughter Aadya's desire to attend the Independence Day celebrations with her father, whom she affectionately calls Nana. In her post, Renu expressed her joy at Aadya, wanting to spend time with her father and witness firsthand the demanding life of someone in a significant political position.

Renu's note highlighted the importance of family connections and the value of understanding the responsibilities that come with public service. She conveyed her happiness that Aadya would have the opportunity to appreciate the work her Nana is doing for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Sharing a photo of actor Pawan Kalyan with his daughter, Renu wrote in the caption, "When Aadya asked me “can I go with Nana for independence day celebration?” I was so happy that she was getting to spend some time with her father and see how hectic the life of a person in a very important position is and she can understand and appreciate the work her Nana is doing for the people of AP."

Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan's relationship has been a topic of interest for many fans, especially following their separation in 2012. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed two children during their marriage: a son named Akira and a daughter named Aadya. The couple filed for divorce in 2011, and the separation was finalized in 2012.

After facing trolls, the former actress once opened up about her relationship with Pawan Kalyan. She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "If you had an ounce of intelligence, you wouldn’t make such a foolish comment. He was the one who left me and remarried, not the other way around."

After his divorce from Renu, Pawan Kalyan remarried Russian actress Anna Lezhneva in 2013. The couple has two children from their marriage: a daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova and a son Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

