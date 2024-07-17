PICS: Thalapathy Vijay meets former Minsara Kanna co-star Rambha and her family in Canada; shares sweet moment with her son

Thalapathy Vijay, eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time, was recently seen paying a visit to his Minsara Kanna co-star at her residence in Canada. The former actress shared the photos herself on her social media accounts, showcasing some delightful moments with the superstar.

The pictures also showcased the actor meeting the actress’ family and also an adorable moment with her son being held in the actor’s arms.

Check out Thalapathy Vijay’s pictures with former co-star Rambha and her family

For those unaware, actors Thalapathy Vijay and Rambha had previously worked in films like Ninaithen Vandhai, Endrendrum Kadhal, and Minsara Kanna which were released back in the late 1990s. Both films were commercial hits back in the day and still hold prominence amongst the actor’s fans.

The former actress who was prevalent in films and TV shows over the years has been living with her husband and kids in Canada for quite some time now. Even though the reasons behind Thalapathy Vijay’s foreign visit are unclear, it is quite a nostalgic moment for the audience to see both actors together once again.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Workfront

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in 2023 with his blockbuster film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film featuring an ensemble cast of actors like Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and many more in key roles was also part of the director’s cinematic universe, LCU.

Now, the actor is next set to appear in the lead role for the sci-fi action flick The Greatest Of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The upcoming movie features Vijay in dual roles the makers have already released a glimpse and two singles from the film.

The movie is set to feature actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 5, 2024.

Furthermore, the actor who is likely to take a hiatus from his acting ventures soon due to his political career is expected to join hands with director H Vinoth for a political movie. The upcoming movie tentatively called Thalapathy 69 is said to be his alleged final film, with updates about the same still pending.

