POLL: Coolie or Jailer 2; which upcoming Rajinikanth movie are you most excited for? VOTE

Superstar Rajinikanth has been keeping everyone at the edge of their seats with his masterclass performances even at the age of 74. The Tamil icon now has two of the most hyped films lined up next—Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie and Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2.

It’s quite evident that both films have been met with immense hype and excitement from fans. The fact that Thalaivar will be returning to his iconic massy avatars in these action-packed films has left everyone going gaga.

First up, we have Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action thriller marks the first-ever collaboration between the superstar and the acclaimed filmmaker.

Based on the initial glimpses and pictures, it looks like Rajinikanth will once again impress everyone with his high-octane action avatar.

The film is a multi-starrer and features prominent actors like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, and more.

Coolie is slated for a worldwide release on August 14, 2025. Interestingly, it will be clashing at the box office with another major release, War 2, which is scheduled to hit theaters on the same date.

Next up, we have Jailer 2, one of the most anticipated sequels to the 2023 hit Jailer. Rajinikanth’s iconic character, Muthuvel Pandian, is set to return in the second installment, with the story likely to pick up right where it left off.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, this project has been generating significant buzz, as fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel for quite some time. The excitement has only intensified with the prospect of watching Rajinikanth reprise his powerful role once again.

The shooting for Jailer 2 is still underway, and the release date has yet to be announced by the makers.

Now, it’s your turn to vote! Let us know which film you’re most excited for between Coolie and Jailer 2!

