Iyer in Arabia OTT Release: When and where to watch Mukesh, Urvasi starrer Malayalam comedy movie

Iyer in Arabia received a good response from audiences upon its theatrical release in February 2024. The Malayalam comedy movie was initially titled Iyer Kanda Dubai and follows a hilarious anecdote of an orthodox family abroad. As the film is now all set for its OTT release, here’s everything you need to know about it.

When and where to watch Iyer in Arabia

Iyer in Arabia is now set to make its online debut. The Malayalam comedy will premiere on the streaming platform Sun NXT starting May 16, 2025.

Announcing the news, the OTT giant shared a poster of the film on their X account with the caption: “Shaniyazcha ini Jingalala | Varunnu Iyer in Arabia SunNXT-il maathram!! Kaathirikkuga!”

Official trailer and plot of Iyer in Arabia

The Malayalam comedy-drama Iyer in Arabia recounts the hilarious ordeal of a traditional and orthodox Brahmin family during their trip to the Middle East. The protagonist, Iyer, is deeply rooted in his beliefs and refuses to compromise on them, despite changing times.

Things take an outrageous turn when Iyer discovers that his son is romantically involved with a girl from a different faith and plans to marry her. True to his nature, Iyer decides to travel to the Middle East with his wife to put an end to the relationship.

What follows is a series of comical yet eye-opening incidents that expose Iyer to a whole new world beyond his stereotypical and regressive beliefs. The film culminates in a climax filled with sharp sarcasm that challenges orthodox values.

Cast and crew of Iyer in Arabia

Iyer in Arabia stars Mukesh, Urvashi, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Durga Krishna, Biju Sopanam, Jaffar Idukki, Sudheer Karamana, Maniyanpilla Raju, and others in key roles.

The film is written and directed by M.A. Nishad and produced under the banner of Wealth I Productions. The musical score is composed by Anand Madhusoodanan.

