Viral Pic: ‘Muthuvel Pandian’ returns and fans can't keep calm over Rajinikanth's OG look from Jailer 2

Rajinikanth has been currently shooting for his next film Jailer 2, one of the most anticipated sequels in the making. While several glimpses of the superstar from the sets have already gone viral, a few recent snapshots of him dressed in the attire for his iconic character Muthuvel Pandian have caused quite the stir among fans.

In the said photos, the senior star can be seen dressed in a white shirt and trousers. He is seen sporting his iconic salt-and-pepper hairstyle, which he pulled off in the 2023 film.

He could be seen conversing with one of Kerala’s senior ministers, Muhammad Riyas, as the latter met him in Calicut.

Check out the pictures here:

Within minutes, these snapshots went viral on the internet, with fans celebrating the return of Muthuvel Pandian, Rajinikanth’s iconic role from the film franchise.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the shooting schedule of Jailer 2 has been taking place in various locations around Kerala. Currently, the entire team is in Calicut, where an important segment of the film is being shot.

In other news, there have been strong rumors about Nandamuri Balakrishna making a special cameo in Jailer 2. According to a report by Valai Pechu, the actor is reportedly being paid a whopping Rs. 50 crore for this brief appearance.

Moreover, it has been reported that the Padma Bhushan awardee has apparently allotted just 20 days for the film and will begin shooting soon. Official confirmation on this from the makers or actors is still awaited.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth also has another highly anticipated release, Coolie, lined up next. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is set to hit theaters on August 14, 2025. There is growing excitement surrounding this film among audiences as well.

