Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's film titled Ravanam? Producer Dil Raju spills the beans

Considering Prashanth Neel is busy completing Saalar with Prabhas, Ravanam will take some time to materialise. The biggest and most ambitious 25th project of Prabhas with Dil Raju and Prashanth Neel has got us all excited and it remains to see what's in store next for the audience. The star cast, technicians and other details of this epic mythological tale will be announced in the near future.

Prashanth Neel and Prabhas are coming together for a film once again after Salaar, which is under production now. ( Remember? You read this first on Pinkvilla ). Producer Dil Raju, who is basking in the success of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu and Vaarasudu in Telugu, made some revelations about Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Pan Indian project. He also confirmed that the film has been titled Ravanam.

In an interview with TV9 South channel, Dil Raju said, "We are focusing on larger-than-life content and stories for VFX-based films are being readied. We have a story named Jatayu by Indraganti Mohana Krishna, Vishwambara by Sailesh Kolanu of HIT-fame and have finalised Prashanth Neel's Ravanam. I'm looking forward to such stories now."

In the meantime, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are busy completing Salaar which is expected to be released by the end of 2023. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Salaar also has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu.

The Baahubali star is also looking forward to the release of his much-awaited film, Adipurush by director Om Raut. The film will release in cinemas on June 16, 2023. It is an Indian mythological film based on the epic Ramayana.

Talking about Dil Raju, he is also backing Ram Charan and Shankar's untitled film, RC15. In November 2022, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani shot a song sequence in New Zealand. Sharing the news on Instagram, RC wrote, "And it’s a wrap in New Zealand. The song and its visuals are fabulous." Touted to be a political drama, the film has music by S Thaman. For the unversed, RC15 marks Kiara Advani’s second venture with Ram Charan after Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Talking about Dil Raju's latest release Varisu's box office collection, the seven days box office collections of the film in India stand at Rs. 145 crores approx. Varisu is performing better in Telugu states.

Varisu released on the same day as Ajith Kumar's Thunivu during Pongal week. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, Thunivu has touched Rs. 100 crores mark on day seven of release. The seven days number in Tamil Nadu is Rs. 87 crores approx.