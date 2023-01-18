Thunivu box office collections; Ajith Kumar starrer tops Rs. 100 crores in India

Despite the massive clash with Varisu, the seven days collections are the highest ever for Ajith, beating Valimai which had a solo release and a big Rs. 7 crores lead on the first day. The film will comfortably cross the Rs. 100 crores mark in Tamil Nadu and may as well become Ajith’s highest-grosser here. That will depend on how it holds after the holiday period in the state, starting from today.

Thunivu had an excellent Tuesday at the Indian box office as it went past the Rs. 100 crores mark on day seven of release. The Ajith Kumar starrer collected Rs. 13 crores approx on Tuesday, which takes its total box office collections to Rs. 105 crores approx. Tamil Nadu is now making almost all of the collections for the film, with the film collecting Rs. 12 crores plus in the state yesterday. The seven days number in Tamil Nadu is Rs. 87 crores approx.

Outside of Tamil Nadu, the film has done well in Karnataka with Rs. 9 crores in seven days, giving a strong fight to Varisu. Thunivu will emerge Ajith’s highest grosser in the state beating Viswasam within a couple of days. Kerala is low but is better than the last few Ajith starrers, which had poor collections. Elsewhere, the film dropped after the first day which itself was very low.

The box office collections of Thunivu at the Indian box office are as follows:

Wednesday - Rs. 28.50 crores

Thursday - Rs. 11 crores

Friday - Rs. 9.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 13.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 15.50 crores

Monday - Rs. 14.50 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 13 crores

Total - Rs. 105.25 crores

Even though Thunivu will not win the clash against Vijay starrer Varisu and that will be what dominates the headlines but the film has performed very well on its own. Outside Tamil Nadu, the film will be the highest grosser ever for Ajith, especially overseas, where it has put career best numbers for Ajith in most markets. Even financially speaking, the film will give good returns to its investors, thanks to the reasonable costs involved.

The territorial breakdown for the two days box office collections of Thunivu in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 87 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 9 crores

Kerala - Rs. 4.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 3.50 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 1.25 crores

Total - Rs. 105.25 crores