Video: Dhanush watches Raayan's first day first show with fans in Chennai; Prakash Raj and others join him

Dhanush’s eagerly awaited film Raayan released in theaters today. This marks Dhanush's second directorial venture following his 2017 film Pa Paandi. To celebrate the occasion, Dhanush attended the first screening of Raayan at Chennai's Rohini Silver Screens on July 26.

He was joined by Prakash Raj, SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, and other team members. Fans were thrilled to see Dhanush, who waved and blew kisses to the crowd.

Dhanush watches Raayan with fans

Rohini Silver Screens posted a special video on Instagram capturing Dhanush greeting his fans. The actor, visibly elated, celebrated the release of his 50th film by watching it with the audience. In an enthusiastic moment, a fan climbed to the balcony to shake hands with Dhanush, who cautioned him to be careful. The theater chain also shared several photos featuring Dhanush, SJ Suryah, and Prakash Raj smiling and enjoying the event.

Meanwhile, Dhanush's fans across the country are celebrating the release of Raayan and crowding theaters to watch the film.

Sharing the video, Rohini Silver Screens wrote, "Celebrating a milestone! @dhanushkraja marks his 50th film #Raayan with an amazing fan event at #FansFortRohini. Here’s to many more!"

All you need to know about Raayan

In the film, Dhanush embodies the character of Raayan, a figure marked by deep intensity. This revenge drama traces Raayan's journey as he undergoes intense training to seek vengeance against those who murdered his family, ultimately plunging him into the criminal underworld.

Featuring a stellar ensemble, the movie includes actors such as Prakash Raj, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan, among others.

Ahead of the film's release, Dhanush even visited his ancestral temple in Theni district to offer prayers and wish for Raayan's success. He also shared a photo on his social media handle seeking blessings from the Lord.

Additionally, Dhanush is set to star in the upcoming film Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, featuring Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles.

