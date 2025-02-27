Producer Dil Raju gets temporary relief in copyright case for Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal starrer Mr Perfect: Reports

Notable producer Dil Raju has been rocking the headlines for all the wrong reasons. After an IT raid and speculation over publishing incorrect box office collections for his produced film Game Changer, he has now gotten a slight sigh of relief over one of his impending cases.

Dil Raju’s 2011-produced film Mr Perfect, starring Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee Pannu in the lead, came under the scanner of a copyright case after writer Mummudi Syamala Devi in 2017 claimed that the plot of the movie was lifted exactly from her novel Naa Manasu Ninnu Kore.

As a result, the author back then had filed a direct copyright case against Dil Raju. The case has been under sub judice ever since, and the City Civil Court, after reviewing all evidence, had even ordered action against the producer.

And now, according to an India Glitz report, Dil Raju has approached the Supreme Court for consideration over this decision. And now, the judicial bench considered all arguments and ordered a stay on the Civil Court’s decision, thereby postponing the hearing for the case after two weeks.

In other news, the Game Changer producer recently broke silence on the IT raids that were conducted at his home and office and remarked that these scans were not only restricted to his home but to many other producers and filmmakers across the Telugu film fraternity.

According to Hans India, Dil Raju had assured his full cooperation to the IT officials conducting the raid and claimed that all clarity would be provided from his end on the matter.

Speaking about the film Mr Perfect, the film was a commercial success upon its theatrical release, bringing fame to Prabhas, Kajal and the other lead actors. The movie was later re-released once more on popular demand back in October 2024, bringing a special treat for the fans.