Shruti Haasan makes her Hollywood debut with The Eye; watch FIRST LOOK in intriguing trailer of psychological flick

Shruti Haasan has proved her mettle in pan-Indian films over the year, and now the diva is on the way to conquer global fame, marking her Hollywood debut. Her movie, titled The Eye, is a psychological thriller drama. Starring Mark Rowley in the lead opposite her, the makers of the British film have now released its trailer and it is safe to say that Shruti has indeed proven her exemplary skills in the craft once again.

The 1-minute, 57-second long trailer features Shruti as Diana, who questions the sudden drowning of her husband Felix amid their holiday to a remote island. As she grapples with the truth of the horrifying incident by seeking closure, grief turns soon into intrigue for her as she learns about the mysterious ritual of the Evil Eye.

Check out the trailer here:

What follows is a hint of the horrifying and unsettling sacrifice required to bring the dead soul back and how psychologically it drives the entire narrative of the movie. The film is directed by Daphne Schmon.

Shruti’s looks in the film seem to have grabbed attention as well, since she could be seen pulling off a completely unique role for the same. The British film will premiere in Mumbai at the 5th Wench Film Festival.

Coming back to Shruti, the starlet has quite an impressive lineup of films back in Indian cinema as well.

To begin with, the actress has the much-anticipated film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, planned. She is also in talks about reprising her role in the sequel to Prashanth Neel-directed Salaar 2.

Other than that, Shruti would also be teaming up with actor Vijay Sethupathi for an upcoming film titled The Train. She is also supposed to be part of Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth.