Dhanush offers prayers at his ancestral temple in Theni district ahead of Raayan release, shares PHOTO

Dhanush is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Raayan. This project marks his second directorial venture, following the 2017 film Pa Paandi. With the release date set for July 26, Dhanush and his son visited their ancestral temple in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu to pray for the success of Raayan.

Dhanush shares photo from his temple visit

Dhanush took to his social media handle to share a photo of him sitting cross-legged on the ground while praying at his ancestral temple. Meanwhile, the scene is serene, with Dhanush appearing to be in a moment of peace.

On the other hand, the temple is shaded by a large tree, adding to the peaceful ambiance of the setting. This photo captures Dhanush in a private, reflective moment at his ancestral temple. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Staying connected to your roots is peace," accompanied by a white heart emoji.

For the unversed, Dhanush went to Theni district, which is the hometown of the actor's father, Kasturi Raja. The actor's ancestral temple is located in Muthuranga Puram, Theni.

All you need to know about Raayan

Raayan is a revenge drama centered around the titular character, who undergoes rigorous training to avenge the murderers responsible for his family's deaths. His quest leads him deep into the criminal underworld.

The film features a stellar cast, including S. J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan, among others.

In the lead-up to its release, the filmmakers unveiled a new song, Oh Raaya, composed by AR Rahman. The lyrics of this track delve into themes of longing and connection.

Raayan is scheduled to hit the theaters on July 26, coinciding with Dhanush's birthday.

Furthermore, the actors is all set to star in Kubera, an upcoming film directed by Sekhar Kammula, with Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna playing a significant role.

