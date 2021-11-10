Radhika Pandit shares a throwback pic with Puneeth Rajkumar from her baby shower: This void cannot be filled

KGF star Yash's wife and actress Radhika Pandit has penned a heartfelt note remembering Puneeth Rajkumar. She also shared a few throwback photos with him as she thanked Puneeth for giving her an opportunity to work with him. She wrote, "The heart still refuses to accept that you are not here anymore APPU SIR."

Radhika further wrote, "This is a void which cannot be filled. Our industry will never be the same without u. Thank you for giving me the privilege of working with u. U will be missed immensely." One of the throwback photos sees, Puneeth and his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar posing with Radhika at her baby shower.

Take a look:

Also Read: 30,000 fans visit Puneeth Rajkumar’s memorial every day to pay their respect: Report

Puneeth and Radhika Pandit have worked together in a couple of films including Doddmane Hudga, which released in 2016.

For the unversed, Puneeth passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest on October 29. He was 46. Kannada cinema's power star, Puneeth complained about feeling restless and pain after his routine workout session at home. He was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately, couldn't be saved.

The last rites of the actor witnessed around 10 lakh fans who lined up only to pay their last respect to Puneeth.

Meanwhile, Puneeth's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar thanked the state government for making all the necessary arrangements following the demise of her superstar husband.