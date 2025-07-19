Mega157: Pictures from Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara’s film sets leaked? Makers REACT to ‘violation’

Mega157 is one of the most promising and upcoming projects of Chiranjeevi. The actor is collaborating with his Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy co-star Nayanthara after three years. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is expected to complete its shooting by October 2025.

Mega 157 makers issue note on leaked pictures from sets

Shine Screens, the makers of Chiranjeevi’s film, recently posted a note on their X handle, marking their strong response to pictures from the sets getting leaked. They tagged it as a violation of intellectual property rights and added that all such activities pertain to anti-piracy laws.

They captioned it, “Team #ChiruAnil humbly request not to share or circulate any leaked photos or videos from the sets. A strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in recording or distributing unauthorized content.”

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara shot their first romantic song for Mega157

As per a previous report by Telugu360, Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara had shot their first-ever romantic song some days back for Mega157. While the two had been paired up with each other previously, they haven't gotten such a track to their name yet.

This song has apparently been shot in Kerala under the choreography of Bhanu Master. An official confirmation of the same is still awaited from the makers on this matter.

Reports about Mega157 completing its shooting schedule

That’s not all. The same report further mentioned that the current schedule of Mega157 will be completed as of July 23.

After this, the team will reportedly take a break and resume work in August when the Hyderabad schedule of the project will be shot.

Additionally, it is believed that the director Anil Ravipudi is aiming to wrap up the movie as early as October this year, so that the film gets its scheduled release during Sankranthi 2026.

Besides this, Chiranjeevi also has Vishwambhara in the pipeline, which is also expected to release soon. He will also be working with Srikanth Odela on another project.

