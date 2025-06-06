Hari Hara Veera Mallu postponed: Pawan Kalyan starrer to get new release date with trailer

Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu was initially slated to release on June 12, 2025. Now, the long-delayed movie is yet to face another delay as the makers have once again postponed its release.

As per an official statement, the makers said, “Despite relentless efforts to meet the previously announced release date of June 12th, we must inform you that the film will not be hitting theatres as scheduled.”

“This decision, though difficult, was necessary. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Garu’s legacy deserves nothing short of cinematic brilliance, and every frame of this magnum opus must reflect that. We ask for just a little more time, the reward will be worth the wait,” they added.

While the makers are confident about the film’s vision, with each scene set to leave a mark, they have clarified that a new release date will be announced along with its trailer. However, an official date for the trailer has not been set yet.

Although they have made it clear about postponing the film, the makers haven’t revealed why it was done. Earlier, speculations were made that the movie was being delayed due to pending VFX work.

Talking about Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the much-awaited movie starring the Power Star in the lead role, is a period swashbuckler actioner. Partly directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and the rest by AM Jyothi Krishna, it features the tale of an outlaw, Veera Mallu.

Set during the Mughal reign, the man is tasked with the job of stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the kingdom. With Bobby Deol playing the main antagonist, the movie features actors such as Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, and many more in key roles.

The movie had initially commenced its primary shoot back in 2020 but faced multiple delays over the years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Kalyan's political commitments. The flick is said to be the first installment in a potential film franchise.

Coming to Pawan Kalyan’s work front, the actor is also set to appear in the gangster actioner They Call Him OG, releasing on September 25, 2025.

