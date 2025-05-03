Is Rajinikanth planning to retire? Here’s what superstar’s wife Latha has to say

Superstar Rajinikanth has been a stalwart in Indian cinema for many years, enjoying unmatched stardom. However, is he planning to retire after Jailer 2? Here's what his wife, Latha, had to say.

In a recent press meet, Latha Rajinikanth was asked about the same. She responded, “I wish I knew the answer; if I knew, I would tell you.”

The question arose after Rajinikanth had been working tirelessly on Coolie and Jailer 2. The superstar had wrapped up the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial and immediately began work on his next project.

Jailer 2 has been generating a lot of buzz lately. It was earlier reported that Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna would be making a cameo in the movie.

While the official confirmation from the team is still awaited, Balakrishna’s appearance is expected to be similar to that of Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal in the first installment.

Recently, Rajinikanth was spotted wrapping up a schedule of the film’s shoot in Kerala, where he is said to have reunited with his Vettaiyan co-star, Fahadh Faasil.

While more details about the film’s cast and crew have yet to be unveiled, it will be interesting to see how director Nelson Dilipkumar expands the world of "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2.

On Rajinikanth's work front, the superstar is also set to appear in the lead role for Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action entertainer features stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in pivotal roles.

The movie also features Aamir Khan in a cameo, alongside an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and many more in key roles.

Coolie is slated for release on August 14, 2025, setting up a clash with the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2.

