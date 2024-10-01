Rajinikanth's wife Latha shares health update with his concerned fans following superstar's hospitalization in Chennai

Superstar Rajinikanth left his fans across the globe worried following his sudden hospitalization in Chennai. According to the reports, the actor was admitted to the Apollo Hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain. It has also been reported that he will undergo an elective procedure today, October 1. Amid rising concerns, the superstar’s wife, Latha, shared an update on his health condition.

In a conversation with CNN-News 18, she stated that Rajinikanth is doing well. Latha said, "All is well." Her small but reassuring statement gave Thalaivar's fans a sigh of relief. Moreover, the actor’s elective procedure will take place in a cath lab and not an operation theater.

Meanwhile, social media has been buzzing since last night, with fans expressing their concerns about Rajinikanth's health. One social media user urged for an official update as several theories were floating online.

Earlier in 2020, Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital due to fluctuations in his blood pressure reportedly caused by exhaustion and hypertension. He was later discharged and suggested a week's rest by the doctors. Thalaivar also had himself tested for COVID-19 the same year. Fortunately, his results came back negative, and he isolated himself.

The Vettaiyan actor also had a kidney transplant in 2016. In 2021, he was advised to undergo a carotid artery revascularization procedure at a private hospital in Chennai. According to Livemint, the hospital had stated, "Rajinikanth was admitted following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly evaluated and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery revascularization."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Vettaiyan. The film's trailer will be unveiled on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. Apart from Thalaivar, the star cast of Vettaiyan includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Dushara, among others.

Next, Rajinikanth will be seen in filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. The movie will also feature Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir, amongst others. The director of the film had mentioned in his earlier interviews that Coolie will showcase Rajinikanth in a unique avatar.

