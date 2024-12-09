Chiranjeevi celebrates Pushpa 2's box office success with Allu Arjun amid reports of latter's rift with the Mega family

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is on a record-breaking spree at the moment. The movie has catapulted to immense success at the Indian box office, and its worldwide earnings have also been impressive. Recently, the actor celebrated this massive love and outcome with none other than Chiranjeevi himself, and their iconic moment together has gone viral on the internet.

Well, Allu Arjun seems to have met up with Chiranjeevi, and their picture together is nothing less than an epic moment. In the picture, the megastar and his wife Surekha could be seen congratulating the Pushpa actor for the success of his latest release.

However, what grabbed attention was how Chiranjeevi fed sweets to Allu Arjun with his own hands, while Surekha Konidela looked on and cheered for the moment.

Well this picture comes after some earlier reports about Chiranjeevi himself being deeply anguished over some dialogues from Pushpa 2, which he felt were directed at his brothers and Mega family, projecting Allu Arjun over them.

In fact, the mega star had apparently relayed his resentment to Sukumar, who had then met Chiranjeevi and sorted out clarity as a mark of good will.

For the uninformed, older reports suggested an alleged rift between the Mega family and Allu Arjun. It all happened during the Lok Sabha elections, where the latter showed support for a YSRCP candidate and visited the election campaign of the said person in Nandyal.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun had recently expressed his gratitude towards the government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for granting the government orders for his film.

Moreover, the star made a special mention of his uncle and the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, for the same. He stated, “Kalyan Babai (uncle), thank you so much.”

The film, directed by Sukumar, was released on December 5, 2024. It also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, along with Allu Arjun.

