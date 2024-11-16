Renowned Tamil filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah passes away in Chennai due to liver failure

Tamil filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah is no more. The Chennai-based director has passed away late in the night of November 15, 2024. He breathed his last at around 11 PM while being admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in the city. The filmmaker is best remembered for his popular film titled Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, starring Vidharth and Raveena Ravi.

The news of Suresh Sangaiah’s demise was first shared on social media by fellow Tamil director Halitha Shameem.

Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), she mourned the loss and penned, “Shocked and saddened to hear about @sureshsangaiah's passing. I've always held #OruKidayinKarunaiManu as a precious film, and now with a deeper significance."

Check out the post here:

As per reports mentioned by Money Control, Suresh was suffering from liver failure, caused by a prolonged period of jaundice, for which he was undergoing treatment for quite some time now.

Suresh is survived by his wife and two children.

Coming to the late filmmaker’s career, he had begun his career as an assistant director to M. Manikandan, and therewith he worked on the film Kaaka Muttai, which was released in 2015.

Suresh emerged as a full-fledged and standalone director with the film Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, a Tamil comedy drama released in 2017. Thereafter he directed Sathiya Sothanai, starring actor Premgi Amaren.

More recently, Suresh Sangaiah collaborated with Yogi Babu for a film under Hotstar Specials. The untitled project is said to revolve around the life of a village man facing societal challenges, unfolding a unique tale of a kind.

The film will likely be released posthumously. It is produced by SR Ramesh Babu and Jegan Baskaran.

We wish strength to the grieving family.

