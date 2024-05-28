Top 7 best Tamil directors you need to check out right now: Shankar, Mani Ratnam to Thiyagarajan Kumararaja

Tamil cinema has consistently produced some of India's top filmmakers, showcasing a broad spectrum of storytelling prowess. Whether it's commercially successful movies or artistically profound films, Tamil directors have excelled in transporting viewers to entirely new worlds.

Characterized by bold characters, compelling storylines, powerful performances, and stylish filmmaking, Tamil cinema has offered numerous gems to the industry. Highlighting the talented craftsmen behind these creations, here is a list of the best Tamil directors that everyone should explore.

Top 7 best Tamil directors:

1. S. Shankar

Birth date: August 17, 1963

Birthplace: Kumbakonam, Thanjavur

Top Movies: Enthiran, Mudhalvan, Indian, Boys, Anniyan

A master craftsman who knows how to execute movies with grand concepts effortlessly is director Shankar. Although he initially began his career in drama shows and had aspirations of becoming an actor, he eventually found his true calling behind the camera.

After working as an assistant director for SA Chandrasekhar and Pavithran, the director managed to get his big break with his debut film, Gentleman starring Arjun Sarja. The movie was not only met with positive reviews but became a blockbuster hit. Even though the director has worked on various genres of movies, he is often known for his themes that deal with contemporary social issues and his use of newer technology in songs.

Watch the Enthiran trailer:

2. K Balachander

B irth date: July 9, 1930

Birthplace: Nannilam, Tiruvarur

Top Movies: Apoorva Raagangal, Varumayin Niram Sivappu, Thillu Mullu, Achamillai Achamillai

A pioneer in Tamil films who was also a mentor for legendary actors like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan is the iconic late director, K Balachander. From an early age, he had a deep passion for movies and went on to create films with a unique filmmaking style, exploring unconventional themes ahead of his time.

Balachander was famous for creating strong and fearless female characters in his films. He was able to address important social issues and delve into the intricacies of relationships through his movies.

Watch the Thillu Mullu trailer:

3. Sudha Kongara

Birth date: March 29, 1971

Birthplace: Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Top Movies: Irudhi Suttru, Soorarai Pottru, Drohi

A woman who turned the waves of filmmaking in Tamil movies with her exemplary skills is director Sudha Kongara. Having worked as an associate of Mani Ratnam for 7 years, she made her directorial debut in 2010 with the film Drohi.

Sudha reached new heights of success after teaming up with Suriya following her second film with Madhavan, the sports drama Irudhi Suttru. The movie Soorarai Pottru, which revolves around the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, created a buzz even though it was released directly on OTT platforms.

Watch the Soorarai Pottru trailer:

4. Mani Ratnam

Birth date: June 2, 1956

Birthplace: Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Top Movies: Nayakan, Thalapathi, Bombay, Kannathil Muthamittal, OK Kanmani

A master filmmaker whose name has become synonymous with Tamil cinema is the director Mani Ratnam. He made the bold decision to leave his job as a consultant to pursue his passion for cinema, marking the beginning of his successful journey in the film world.

He started his career in the film industry with the Kannada movie Pallavi Anu Pallavi, featuring Anil Kapoor in the main role. Following that, he ventured into Malayalam cinema with the Mohanlal starrer Unaroo, which unfortunately failed to make a mark. However, in 1986, Mani Ratnam achieved success with the movie Mouna Ragam, starring Mohan and Revathi.

Hereafter, the director went on to make some of the most iconic films in Tamil and altogether Indian cinema, making him one of the best Tamil directors of all time.

Watch the OK Kanmani trailer:

5. Selvaraghavan

Birth date: March 5, 1977

Birthplace: Theni, Tamil Nadu

Top Movies: Pudhupettai, Aayirathil Oruvan, Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, Mayakkam Enna

A director-turned-actor who is known for his pathbreaking cinema and eccentric themes is Selvaraghavan. Before finding his true calling in filmmaking, Selvaraghavan embarked on a soul-searching journey, exploring different career paths. Eventually, he followed in the footsteps of his father, Kasthuri Raja, and entered the world of cinema.

Making his debut in 2002 as a writer, he worked in his first film Thulluvadho Ilamai which featured his brother Dhanush in his debut role. The movie was a sleeper hit in theaters and was considered a stereotype-breaking film for its mature content.

Hereafter, the director went on to make several movies in the Tamil industry which are considered cult-classics today, owing to the unique making style and themes. Moreover, the director has also been actively part of various films now, debuting as an actor in 2022’s Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Watch the Pudhupettai trailer:

6. Lokesh Kanagaraj

Birth date: March 14, 1986

Birthplace: Kinathukadavu, Coimbatore

Top Movies: Kaithi, Vikram, Master

A Tamil director who has become the most sought-after filmmaker in recent years of cinema is the one and only Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh, an ex-bank employee in his formative years, began his cinematic career with his short film Acham Thavir. Afterward, the director made his mark in the anthology movie Aviyal, bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj, by directing the segment Kalam.

However, after making his debut in Tamil cinema with a hyperlink movie like Maanagaram, Lokesh made a breakthrough in the film Kaithi starring Karthi in the lead role. The subtle narration of the action film and unique storytelling led the director to work with superstars like Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan, and now Rajinikanth.

Watch the Master teaser:

7. Thiyagarajan Kumararaja

Birth date: November 25, 1978

Birthplace: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Top movies: Super Deluxe, Aaranya Kaandam

Thiyagarajan Kumararaja is a director known for his unique philosophical approach and the creation of mind-boggling movies. Despite having directed only two feature films, Aaranya Kaandam and Super Deluxe, his influence in Tamil cinema is significant. Recently, he ventured into the OTT space with the web series Modern Love Chennai.

Born and raised in Chennai, Kumararaja spent much of his youth indoors as his parents were concerned he might develop bad habits if he roamed outside. Most of his interviews reveal that he often has a distinctive way of thinking and a unique perspective on the world. He began his career as a freelancer and first collaborated with the directing duo Pushkar-Gayathri, writing dialogues for their film Oram Po.

This collaboration helped him connect with SPB Charan, who funded his debut directorial venture, Aaranya Kaandam. The film went on to become a cult classic in both Tamil and Indian cinema, establishing Kumararaja as a significant filmmaker.

Watch the Super Deluxe trailer:

These directors mentioned above are just a few of the brilliant minds that Tamil cinema has to offer to the world. With numerous other geniuses out there, it's fascinating to keep an eye out for more talented individuals who could potentially become some of the best Tamil directors too.

