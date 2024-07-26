Renuka Swamy Case: No home-cooked food, bed, or clothing for Darshan Thoogudeepa; court rejects plea

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa who is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the Renuka Swamy murder case filed a petition for home-cooked meals and a proper bed. However, his application has been rejected by a Bengaluru court.

Court rejects Darshan’s plea for home-cooked food

On July 25, a Bengaluru court rejected the petition filed by Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa for home-cooked food, separate clothing, and bedding in prison. The 24th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Vishwanath C Gowdar rejected the application.

As per the arguments by Darshan’s advocate, the food provided to the actor is not sufficient to maintain his physique and muscular body. Further, the application said that Darshan suffered from bouts of diarrhea/indigestion because of the food.

However, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) P Prasanna Kumar contended that the sandalwood actor cannot be given special treatment only on account of being an influential person or being a cine actor.

The court considered the medical report stating that Darshan was facing general weakness and the chief medical officer in prison had advised him to rest and nutritious food. However, the Court noted that no special diet or medical diet was recommended by the medical officer.

Meanwhile, Darshan’s health seems to be deteriorating in the prison. According to a report in TOI, Siddharoodha, who claims to have shared a cell with Thoogudeepa, said that the actor has been losing weight and that his skin has become visibly pale.

Further, Siddharoodha talked about how Darshan spends most of his time in jail reading books. He has a collection of 15-20 books, including religious books.

Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda’s case

On June 11, the Bengaluru police arrested Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged partner Pavithra Gowda. This arrest was made in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy.

Reportedly, Darshan allegedly instigated the murder after the victim sent vulgar and derogatory messages to Gowda. He had even accused her of Darshan’s troublesome marriage.

This did not go well with Darshan and Pavithra. Later, the victim was found dead after being subjected to severe torture.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help from professionals. There are several helplines available for the same.

