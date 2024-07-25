Renuka Swamy murder case: Darshan Thoogudeepa's wife Vijayalakshmi and brother meet Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s wife and his brother held a meeting with the honorable Deputy CM of Karnataka on Wednesday (July 24).

Vijayalakshmi and her brother-in-law discussed Darshan’s son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa's, studies. For the uninitiated, Darshan Thoogudeepa is one of the 17 accused in the gruesome murder of Renuka Swamy.

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s brother and wife meet Deputy CM

On July 24, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s wife Vijayalakshmi, and his brother Dinakar Thoogudeepa met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The meeting happened at the deputy CM’s residence.

As per a report in the Deccan Herald, Shivakumar said that the meeting was regarding the admission of Darshan and Vijaylakshmi’s son, Vineesh Thoogudeepa, to his school. He said, “Their son was studying in our school earlier, but he was shifted to another school. Now she wants her son to study in my school once again.”

Reacting to the question of whether he would help in Renuka Swamy’s case, Shivakumar denied it and said he could not interfere in the police investigation.

Darshan’s deteriorating health

Meanwhile, as per a report in TOI, Siddharoodha, who claims to have shared a cell with Thoogudeepa, opened up about the actor’s deteriorating health. He mentioned that Darshan has been losing weight and that his skin has become visibly pale.

Further, Siddharoodha talked about how the Kannada actor spends most of his time in jail reading books. Darshan has a collection of 15-20 books, including religious books.

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s case

In a shocking turn of events, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged girlfriend Pavithra Gowda were arrested by the Bengaluru police. The arrest was made in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy on June 11.

Reports say that Darshan murdered Swamy by sending some men after the victim sent vulgar and derogatory messages to Gowda.

Renuka Swamy had even accused her of Darshan’s troublesome marriage. This did not go well with Darshan and Pavithra. Later, the victim was found dead after being subjected to severe torture. As per The Telegraph Online’s report, she died due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help from professionals. There are several helplines available for the same.

