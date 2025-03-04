Robinhood: Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer to have a special cameo by THIS Australian cricketer; producer spills the beans

Nithiin, Sreeleela starrer actioner Robinhood is now finally all set to make its way to the theaters after much delay in its release earlier. It is safe to say that even before hitting the big screen, the movie has been creating considerable hype, and based on many first-hand reviews from members of the film industry, it is anticipated to become a grand success.

Amid all the buzz, recently, the producer of Robinhood, Ravi Shankar, made a big revelation about the movie, confirming a special cameo appearance in the Nithiin starrer.

Well, speaking at the promotional event for the movie, he confirmed that notable Australian cricketer David Warner is a part of Robinhood, enacting a special cameo appearance.

Arousing excitement and buzz amongst fans once more, Ravi Shankar shared, “David Warner has done a cameo in the film, it’ll be exciting.”

According to reports by Times Now, David Warner had allegedly shot for the Telugu movie during his Australia tour back in September 2024. Back then, some visuals of the cricketer from the shooting sets had also leaked, leaving fans anticipating the massive collab.

Coming back to Robinhood, the movie was earlier supposed to be released theatrically back in December 2024, clashing with the Christmas festivities. While everything was perfectly set, it was rather at the last minute when the makers announced officially that the release had been postponed, citing unforeseen circumstances.

In other news, a few songs and clippings from Robinhood have already made their way to the fans via social media and it is quite evident that the unique on-screen chemistry between the lead pair Nithiin and Sreeleela has worked quite its charm among audiences.

The actioner is both written and directed by Venky Kudumula and is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Other than Nithiin and Sreeleela, it also stars Vennela Kishore, Lal, Dayanand Reddy and more.