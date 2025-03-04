Robinhood FIRST review: 'Gave me Pokiri vibes,' says producer Ravi Shankar post watching Nithiin and Sreeleela's film

Nithiin starrer Robinhood is one of the most anticipated films of 2025, especially since the actor hasn’t had a commercial hit in a while. And now, producer Ravi Shankar has shared his first review of the film to build excitement around the project.

Nithiin and producer Ravi Shankar attended GV Prakash Kumar’s Kingston Telugu pre-release event last night. According to 123Telugu, the latter shared that he had just finished watching Robinhood and believed it would be Nithiin’s best film so far. He was impressed with how well it had turned out.

"I came here right after watching Robinhood. I am sure it will be Nithiin Garu’s career-best film. The movie came out pretty well," Ravi Shankar said.

He also expressed his wish to see Nithiin at several events before the release on March 28. He described the actor as stylish and full of energy in the film. Seeing Nithiin and Sreeleela together reminded him of Pokiri. He recalled how he couldn’t decide whether to focus on Mahesh Babu or Ileana back then.

"I want to see Nithiin Garu in multiple events until the release on March 28. He is very stylish and energetic in the film. Watching Sreeleela and Nithiin Garu together gave me Pokiri vibes.”

The producer didn’t stop there, as he went on to say, “Back then, when I watched Pokiri, I didn’t know whom to watch: Mahesh Babu or Ileana. I have the same feeling now. I am still in awe of the magic created by Robinhood.”

Nithiin's Robinhood was initially expected to release in February 2025, according to earlier reports. The film faced several changes even before its release. One major challenge was finalizing the female lead. Rashmika Mandanna was the first choice for the role. However, due to scheduling issues, she couldn’t take it up. Eventually, Sreeleela was cast opposite Nithiin.

However, the movie is now all set to hit the big screens on March 28. Are you excited to watch Robinhood in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.