Dhanush-directed Idly Kadai likely to be rescheduled for release, to hit big screens in THIS month; REPORTS

Dhanush has been in the spotlight lately for his packed professional schedule. The actor not only has several projects lined up but is also focusing on his directorial ventures. Speaking of the latter, the Tamil superstar recently delivered a smashing hit with his directorial NEEK.

Now, strong rumors are circulating about his next directorial film, Idly Kadai, in which he will share the screen with Nithya Menen. Reports suggest that the movie is likely to see a reschedule in its release date.

For the unversed, Idly Kadai was initially slated for release on April 10, 2025. However, strong buzz now suggests that the movie might be postponed and is likely to hit the big screens sometime between August and September 2025.

Reports indicate that the delay could be due to some portions of the Dhanush-directed film still being incomplete. The project is currently on hold as the actor is busy shooting for his Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai.

Nonetheless, these are just reports for now, and an official confirmation on the matter is still awaited.

Meanwhile, another recent report claimed that Dhanush has locked in yet another directorial venture, this time starring none other than Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar.

The project was rumored to be finalized, with Anirudh Ravichander reportedly onboard as the music composer. However, there has been no formal announcement or update from the makers yet.

In other news, Dhanush also has Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa lined up next on his work front. The makers recently announced that the multi-starrer will hit theaters on June 20, 2025.

Besides Dhanush, Kuberaa also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and others in key roles.