Romance Tales: Fell in love with his student; Here's how R Madhavan and Sarita Birje's love story began

R Madhavan and his wife, Sarita Birje are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. They are a perfect example of fairytale romance. Love is the best thing to happen to anyone and our heartthrob, R Madhavan met his real-life sweetheart in the filmiest way. It is a teacher-student love tale that can make for one perfect film.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor met the love of his life when he was a teacher and she was a student. Yes, you read that right! We all know, female fans are crazy about Maddy and he can swoon many hearts with his charming personality. But today, let's take a look at how Sarita managed to win Madhavan's attention.

The start of their love story

Madhavan met Sarita way before he entered the industry. In the early 90s, Sarita attended one of the public speaking\communication workshops in Kolhapur that's where she met Madhavan who was a teacher for the same. After studying electronics, Madhavan started conducting public speaking classes, while Sarita was an aspiring air hostess. After one of the sessions, Sarita asked Maddy out for dinner and he instantly grabbed the opportunity.

"Sarita was my student and she asked me out on a date one day. I was a dark man and thought it was an opportunity. Didn't know if I would ever get married so I grabbed on to the opportunity and married her," the Vikram Vedha actor had revealed in an interview with TOI.

Marriage

They dated for 8 years before tying the knot. R Madhavan and Sarita got married in 1999 in a traditional Tamil wedding. The wedding was attended by his close friends and family members. To note, Madhavan made his name in the entertainment industry after his marriage with Sarita.

Life after marriage

The industry's dimpled-boy gained recognition with Mani Ratnam's hit film, Alaipayuthey (2000). He soon earned a romantic hero image and since then there has been no looking back. The actor achieved further critical and commercial success with the films like Kannathil Muthamittal (2002), Run (2002), Anbe Sivam (2003) and Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004). Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001 and Vikram Vedha in 2017 won critical and commercial acclaim all over.

Did you know Madhavan used to take his wife on outdoor shoots so that he can spend enough time with her even in busy schedules? "I realised that there were many temptations, being in outdoor shoots in the company of beautiful women. I took Sarita everywhere I went. This way, she was around when I got introduced to actresses. I was never lonely during my outstation schedule. When Sarita sees me in a romantic scene, she knows the sentiments behind it are not real," Maddy opened up in one of his interviews.

Blessed with son

While he carried the ultimate romantic boy image, in 2005, the couple was blessed with a son, whom they named Vedant. Vedant Madhavan recently won a gold medal in the swimming championship in Danish Open 2022. Earlier, he had won the silver medal.

Madhavan and Sarita have completed 23 years of marital bliss and are setting major relationship goals for the youngsters. The longtime sweethearts define true love in the most beautiful way.

