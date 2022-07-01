R Madhavan on juggling multiple roles for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: 'Did not have a choice'; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

R Madhavan's much-awaited biopic on Nambi Narayanan titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has finally reached the theatres. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actor spilled the beans on handling multiple departments in the film. On being asked, "You have not only acted in the film, but you have directed it, you have produced it and you have written it. What was about it that got you so consumed?"

The actor-director replied, "Let me tell you how it happened in the first place, in the sense that when as an actor people told me that in this particular film a guy is acting, directing, writing the script as well as the lyrics, I use to snigger because I use to think that it was the end of that film. There is no way that anybody in today's world can take care of all those departments that require high levels of expertise, that are unheard of, and still pull off a film that is effective. But as far as this is concerned, I did not have a choice. I did not think this was a pragmatic, logical, or even a sensible decision."

Check out the interview below:

He added, "It happened that I heard Nambi Narayanan's story from somebody who said there was a good-looking ISRO scientist who had an affair with a Maldivian woman and because of that he sold secrets of Indian rocketry to Pakistan. He was arrested, tortured, and almost killed, and then he came out and proved that he was innocent. So I said great ya, you know poor man's James Bond story. But, when I met him, it was like I was hit by a sledgehammer. I knew that as a person, we as a society and as a nation were missing this whole picture.

Madhavan further said, "Doctor Nambi Narayanan had a Tejas, he had an aura that was baffling. He was tall and broad, but he had a look of being hurt. At the same time, if you attempted to show any sympathy, he would crush on your head. He wasn't looking for sympathy, it was just, how can they call me a traitor? How can they accuse me of espionage? Where is the case? and I said, Sir! It has been 15 years since you have been proved innocent. To which he replied, You know it, I know it, the court knows it, but put my name on Google and see what comes up." Check out the interview to know more.

