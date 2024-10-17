Samantha REACTS to Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda and other South actors’ support following Minister Konda Surekha’s remarks on her divorce from Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took a moment to thank all the stars, including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and others who supported her amidst the controversy surrounding her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. For the uninformed, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha claimed that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KTR is the reason behind their separation. This statement received a lot of retaliation, including Nagarjuna taking legal help to file a defamation case against the politician.

Recently, in an interview with Galatta India, Samantha opened up about the issue. The actress shared how overwhelmed she felt when the entire South Indian industry stood by her side amidst the online hate. The Citadel actress said, "The reason why I’m sitting here today is because this group of people didn’t give up on me, and it is their love and their faith in me that has made me come out of this."

Samantha further revealed that she would have taken much longer to heal from this if the industry hadn't helped her. She said, "I would have succumbed to my situation. I wouldn’t have had anything to fight for—to come back up. And it’s because of the faith of the people sitting here that I am here today."

Coming back to the controversy, it started when Konda Surekha alleged during a media interaction that BRS leader KTR ruined the lives of several female stars in the Telugu film industry. She further claimed that KTR had asked Nagarjuna to send Samantha in return for not demolishing his renowned N-convention center. However, after the actress refused to oblige, it ultimately led to their divorce.

Surekha stated, "KTR is the reason behind Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce."

These controversial statements sparked sharp criticism from people across the country. Nagarjuna and his family even filed a defamation case against the minister, as she never apologized to them for hurting their sentiments. Surekha had only apologized to Samantha and "retracted" the remarks she made about her.

