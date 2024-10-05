'What about my family?': Nagarjuna Akkineni to file another Rs 100 cr defamation case against Telangana minister Konda Surekha

The recent derogatory comments made by the Telangana political leader Konda Surekha on the relationship and divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been receiving criticisms online and the whole film industry has taken a stand on the matter. As per the latest development related to the controversy, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be filing another Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit against Konda Surekha.

As quoted by News18, legendary actor Nagarjuna expressed his frustration over the minister’s remarks and said, “We filed a criminal defamation case yesterday. We are in the process of filing another Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit against her. Her outrageous comments cannot be allowed to slide under the crack. She now says she is withdrawing her remarks. She has apparently apologised to Samantha. What about my family? Not a word of apology to me and to my family!” he added, making it evident that the damage went far beyond a simple apology.

Further, when the Kubera actor was asked if an apology from Konda Surekha would lead to the withdrawal of the lawsuit, Nagarjuna firmly denied it. He slammed the politician for making the entertainment industry a soft target.

“This is no longer personal. The slander has gone far beyond just me and my family. I am hoping that our legal action against the lady will caution other politicians from using our names in a slanderous way," he added.

For those who are unaware of the controversy, Konda Surekha stated recently that KTR played a prominent role in Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce. She said that KTR demanded that Samantha be sent to him in exchange for sparing Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre from demolition.

Moreover, Konda Surekha alleged that when Samantha refused, it led to her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. However, following the controversy, the minister apologized but the damage was already done, leading to legal action from both KTR and Nagarjuna.

The Naa Saami Ranga actor had already complained to the minister, accusing her of attempting to tarnish the reputation and image of his family. The charges filed against Konda Surekha include criminal defamation charges.

