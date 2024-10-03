Telangana minister Konda Surekha responds to her controversial statement on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Telangana minister Konda Surekha has finally opened up about her recent controversial remarks on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. The politician had earlier alleged that Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao was the reason behind the couple's divorce. However, after being criticized by fans and celebrities, she withdrew her statement.

Konda Surekha took to her X handle and wrote in Telugu, which loosely translated to, "My comments are meant to question a leader's belittling of women and not to hurt your @Samanthaprabhu2 sentiments. The way you have grown up with self-power is not only an admiration for me.. but also an ideal."

The politician went on to say in the thread, "If you or your fans are offended by my comments, I unconditionally retract my comments... Don't think otherwise."

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has been receiving backlash from all the celebrities in the Telugu film industry for linking BRS leader KTR to Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce. Recently, Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun also penned a long note criticizing the politician's remarks.

Chiranjeevi took to his X handle and wrote, "I am extremely pained to see the disgraceful remarks made by an honorable woman minister. It is a shame that celebs and members of film fraternity become soft targets as they provide instant reach and attention. We as Film Industry stand united in opposing such vicious verbal assaults on our members."

The actor went on to say that no one should stoop to such a level and drag "unconnected" people into their "political slugfest."

Allu Arjun also slammed Konda Surekha's "baseless" derogatory remarks and urged her to refrain from exploiting someone's privacy.

For the unversed, Konda Surekha had alleged that the BRS leader was involved in Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce. Following these allegations, KTR sent a legal notice to the politician and reportedly asked for an apology.

