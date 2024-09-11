Sandalwood television actor Kiran Raj suffers chest injury in brutal car accident; vehicle completely destroyed

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of accident, which may be sensitive for some readers.

Kannada television actor Kiran Raj rose to widespread fame and recognition for his hit show Kannadathi. A recipient of several awards and recognition, the actor has won the hearts of his fans with his handsome looks. Recently, in a shocking turn of events, Kiran met with a severe road accident, suffering major injuries.

As per a report by Zee News, Kiran Raj was traveling in his own car as he was shooting for his film Rani. His car collided with the divider and got overturned completely. While the actor’s car got immediately damaged, he suffered from a serious injury to his chest.

Moreover, it is reported that the actor was not traveling alone and had the producer of the film with him. However, the latter did not get injured or even unseated since he was wearing the seatbelt.

Well, the news has left many of his fans unsettled and worried, as they await an official update on his wellbeing and recovery post the massive accident.

For the unversed, Kiran Raj has been one of the most loved names in the Kannada television industry and has been a part of a number of shows beside Kannadathi. These include multilingual shows such as Heroes, Love By Chance, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tu Aashiqui and many others.

He went on to foray even in the film industry with the movie Watchman. Thereafter he became a part of several other Kannada films, such as March’22, Asathoma Sadhgamaya and more.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has met with an accident , please reach out for help and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

