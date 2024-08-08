Sanjay Dutt to work with director Puri Jagannadh in 7 movies; Charmme Kaur CONFIRMS at Double iSmart pre-release event

Ram Pothineni starrer Double iSmart is gearing up for release on August 15, 2024, with the makers currently undergoing promotions. In a recent pre-release event for the movie, director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmee Kaur confirmed having cast Sanjay Dutt in 7 different films.

The director revealed that since Dutt has many films in the works now, they decided to sign him up early on. The KGF Chapter 2 actor is currently playing the main antagonist in Double iSmart, portraying the role of Big Bull.

In the same event, actress-turned-producer Charmme Kaur conveyed how they are happy to be part of Sanjay Dutt’s debut in Telugu cinema. Moreover, the director also expressed his gratitude and explained how he’s a big fan of the actor.

The makers of the film had recently unveiled a single called Big Bull which featured both Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt. The track composed by Mani Sharma is sung by Prudhvi Chandra and Sanjana Kalmanje, with lyrics being penned by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar.

The energetic track presented Sanjay Dutt in his menacing villainous role with RamPo going head-to-head with him. The song also gave us a glimpse into the film and showcased a few BTS moments from its shoot.

Check out the song Big Bull from Double iSmart:

The movie Double iSmart is the sequel to the film iSmart Shankar which was released back in 2019. The movie brings back the central character from the first flick, Ustaad “iSmart” Shankar.

The first installment’s plot revolved around a lowly assassin being roped in by the police to be the specimen of memory transfer from their most prominent yet dead officer. As the memories get transferred, the former starts to forget himself and his own life, becoming the honest cop and helping in the investigation.

The sci-fi action film is directed by Puri Jagannadh who also bankrolls the project with Charmme Kaur. The movie features Ram Pothineni in the lead role and an ensemble cast of actors like Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar, Sayaji Shinde, Bani J, Getup Srinu, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and many more in key roles.

The film was initially delayed due to multiple financial constraints and is now all set to arrive in theaters on August 15.

