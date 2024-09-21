Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Nani's action-thriller

Natural star Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram was released in the theatres on August 29, 2024. This film marked his second collaboration with Vivek Athreya after Ante Sundaraniki. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram garnered a positive response from the audience and emerged as a blockbuster. If you missed watching the film in theatres then don't worry. Netflix has announced that the Nani starrer will be available for streaming on its platform from September 26. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Announcing the exciting news on social media, Netflix wrote, “#SaripodhaaSanivaaram is coming to Netflix on 26th September in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!” Along with this, they also shared an intriguing poster from the film featuring Nani’s fierce look. Check out the post below!

Speaking of the film’s plot, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram revolves around Surya, who has extreme anger issues. The young man has been suffering from this problem since his teenage years and following this, Surya's mother advises him on how to deal with the issue.

She asks him to control his anger on most days and only lose his cool on one single day. Things take an ugly turn when his mother passes away on a Saturday, which Surya interprets as her permission to unleash his anger on that day.

As a result, he adopts a nonviolent lifestyle from Sunday to Friday, expressing his anger only on Saturdays. As life goes on, this habit brings him face-to-face with a new rival, a police officer named Dayanand. The rest of the movie delves into the conflict between them and the consequences for Surya.

Watch the trailer of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram below!

Apart from Nani, the film features SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P Sai Kumar, Murali Sharma, and Ajay in pivotal roles. To sum up, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is a complete action-packed film with some high-octane drama and twists.

The movie redefines the standards of violent cinema by incorporating elements that are more appealing to the masses. If you want to experience a new kind of masala flick from Telugu cinema, then Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is a must-watch for you!

