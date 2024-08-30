Telugu film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram recorded a decent opening at the Indian box office, raking in Rs. 11.25 crore approx on its first day. The first-day numbers are the third highest for a Nani starrer, behind last year's release Dasara, which is quite significantly ahead at Rs. 22 crore and the 2017 release Middle Class Abbayi. The first day is better than his other recent films like Ante Sundaraniki, Hi Nanna and Shyam Singha Roy, though it needed to be closer to Dasara.

The opening was better in urban centres of Telugu states which is the norm for films featuring newer-age stars like Nani and Vijay Deverakonda. Nizam, which has the biggest urban centre, Hyderabad, was the top contributor with Rs. 4.35 crore first day while in Andhra Pradesh Vizag and Vijayawada saw the best returns. Reception wise also, the urban centres have better reports while the smaller centres were on the mixed side, so the gap will further widen in the coming days.

The film has high costs involved on the distribution side, so will need strong legs to cover them. Nani’s previous release, Hi Nanna, had a weak start but it developed long legs and managed to see positive returns in Nizam, though Andhra Pradesh did face losses.

The territorial breakdown for the first-day box office collections of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is as follows:

Area Share Gross Nizam Rs. 2.25 cr. Rs. 4.35 cr. Andhra Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 3.25 cr. Ceeded Rs. 0.90 cr. Rs. 1.40 cr. APTS Rs. 5.35 cr. Rs. 9.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 0.60 cr. Rs. 1.25 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 0.30 cr. Rs. 0.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.10 cr. Rs. 0.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 6.35 cr. Rs. 11.25 cr. North America USD 850K Rest of World USD 200K OVERSEAS USD 1.05M

(Rs. 8.50 cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 19.75 cr.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD closing box office collections: Prabhas starrer is fifth highest grosser ever in India