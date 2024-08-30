Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Box Office Collections: Nani starrer rakes in 20cr worldwide of first day

The first-day numbers are the third highest for a Nani starrer, behind last year's release Dasara, which is quite significantly ahead at Rs. 22 crore and the 2017 release Middle Class Abbayi.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Aug 30, 2024  |  12:17 PM IST |  574
Nani in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (image courtesy of DVV Entertainment)

Telugu film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram recorded a decent opening at the Indian box office, raking in Rs. 11.25 crore approx on its first day. The first-day numbers are the third highest for a Nani starrer, behind last year's release Dasara, which is quite significantly ahead at Rs. 22 crore and the 2017 release Middle Class Abbayi. The first day is better than his other recent films like Ante Sundaraniki, Hi Nanna and Shyam Singha Roy, though it needed to be closer to Dasara.

The opening was better in urban centres of Telugu states which is the norm for films featuring newer-age stars like Nani and Vijay Deverakonda. Nizam, which has the biggest urban centre, Hyderabad, was the top contributor with Rs. 4.35 crore first day while in Andhra Pradesh Vizag and Vijayawada saw the best returns. Reception wise also, the urban centres have better reports while the smaller centres were on the mixed side, so the gap will further widen in the coming days.

The film has high costs involved on the distribution side, so will need strong legs to cover them. Nani’s previous release, Hi Nanna, had a weak start but it developed long legs and managed to see positive returns in Nizam, though Andhra Pradesh did face losses.

The territorial breakdown for the first-day box office collections of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is as follows:

Area Share Gross
Nizam Rs. 2.25 cr. Rs. 4.35 cr.
Andhra Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 3.25 cr.
Ceeded Rs. 0.90 cr. Rs. 1.40 cr.
     
APTS Rs. 5.35 cr. Rs. 9.00 cr.
Karnataka Rs. 0.60 cr. Rs. 1.25 cr.
Tamil Nadu Rs. 0.30 cr. Rs. 0.75 cr.
Rest of India Rs. 0.10 cr. Rs. 0.25 cr.
     
INDIA Rs. 6.35 cr. Rs. 11.25 cr.
     
North America   USD 850K
Rest of World   USD 200K
     
OVERSEAS   USD 1.05M
(Rs. 8.50 cr.)
     
WORLDWIDE   Rs. 19.75 cr.

