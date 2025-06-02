‘She might eat a 100 Shreya Ghoshals…’: Chinmayi apologizes to Dhee after Mutha Mazhai from Thug Life goes viral

Singer Chinmayi’s sensational performance of the song Mutha Mazhai from Thug Life at its audio launch received a lot of love. With the huge fanfare her version of the song is garnering, the playback singer has apologized to her colleague Dhee, who originally sang it in the movie.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Chinmayi candidly spoke about how delightful it is to see the response. She said, “Actually, Dhee was not unfortunately available that day. I had sung the song’s Telugu and Hindi versions, and I just did my job. Other than that, I was just a stand-in because the original singer wasn’t there.”

The singer went on to quote a dialogue from Kamal Haasan’s Dasavataram, revealing how she sometimes questions the existence of a god. She added that when Dhee was included in the project, it was clear that the makers were going for something quirky, as she knew the latter had a special expression that was exclusive to her.

Chinmayi went on to add how now it feels like she and Dhee are in some kind of wrestling match that they didn’t sign up for. Acknowledging it, the singer highlighted how, as artists, they admire each other’s works.

Moreover, the singer also said, “I really want to apologize to her. She’s a young girl, and she started out a while ago. 15 years down the line, she might eat 100 Chinmayis or Shreya Ghoshals. She would have her own space, and comparing both our versions is not necessary. If you had asked an 18-year-old or 20-year-old Chinmayi to sing like this, she probably wouldn’t.”

For those unaware, the singer had recently become a viral sensation after singing the song Mutha Mazhai from Thug Life onstage. The response that followed led her to clear the air in such a manner.

Chinmayi sings Mutha Mazhai at Thug Life audio launch

The upcoming movie, Thug Life, is a gangster actioner starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles. The movie directed by Mani Ratnam is slated to release on June 5, 2025.

