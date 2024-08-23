Sheethal Thamby files legal notice, demands compensation of Rs 5 crore from Manju Warrier for alleged injury on sets of Footage

Malayalam actress Sheethal Thamby has filed a legal notice against Manju Warrier demanding a compensation of Rs 5 crore. The actress has alleged that she sustained injuries while filming the latter’s movie Footage.

According to a report by Mathrabhumi, the actress has claimed that she underwent an injury while filming a stunt sequence due to insufficient safety protocols and security. The actress also added that she was not provided an ambulance service on time and any sort of compensation is yet to be given.

In response to the allegations, the film’s production company has stated that necessary treatments were provided to the actress and denied her claims. The complainant has demanded compensation alleging that she is unable to work in her condition and the incident has taken a toll on her. The film Footage is co-produced by actress Manju Warrier which has led the complaint to be levied against her name as well.

The movie starring Manju Warrier, Vishak Nair, and Gayathri Ashok in lead roles is a found footage thriller, directed by popular editor Saiju Sreedharan in his debut directorial. The film focuses on the theme of people’s habits to pry into everyone’s space and also document even the smallest intimate they have in their lives.

The found footage narrative stands as an experimental attempt in Malayalam cinema. The first of the flick focuses through the lens of a man’s camera and how they land up in trouble while the latter half is said to take us through the same situations through a woman’s camera.

The duo’s journey through the camera lens takes them to the life of a mysterious woman, which makes up the entire storyline.

Check out the trailer of Footage:

Coming to Manju Warrier’s professional front, the actress is next set to share the screens with Superstar Rajinikanth for the film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and many more in key roles is slated to hit the screens on October 10 this year.

Furthermore, the actress will also be seen playing a key role in the film Viduthalai Part 2. Moreover, she will be reprising her character in Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan.

