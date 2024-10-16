Sivaji Ganesan lookalike Asokan passes away at 60 after collapsing during live stage performance

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual’s death.

Asokan Muniyandy recently passed away at the age of 60 while performing live for the audience. He was well-known for mimicking the legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan. According to a report by Mathrubhumi, Asokan, aka Singapore Sivaji, took his last breath on Saturday, October 12.

Several videos have surfaced on social media platforms where Sivaji's lookalike can be seen performing in a hall. As he lip-syncs to the song Ullam Rendum from the 1974 movie titled Sivagamiyin Selvan, audience members seem engaged and clap for him all along. However, after the emcee addresses the crowd, Asokan collapses face-first, leaving everyone in shock.

Asokan is now survived by his wife, along with their children and grandchildren.

In a social media post, Yee Chia Hsing, who once served as a Member of Parliament, remembered the artist and penned a heartfelt note remembering him.

He wrote, "Mr. Asokan (better known as Singapore Sivaji) collapsed during a performance at an event over the weekend and passed away at a relatively young age of 60. He performed at a Nanyang CC event back in 2018 and I remember him to be very engaging and definitely a natural entertainer."

Asokan reportedly showcased his talents at various community and charity events in India and abroad. As reported by Mathrubhumi, he started impersonating Sivaji Ganesan after someone pointed out their uncanny resemblance.

To impersonate Sivaji perfectly, he memorized his songs (around 80 of them) and had custom-made almost 100 costumes, which are kept in his house.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help.

