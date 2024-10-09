Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan passes away at 88 due to stomach-related ailments

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan passed away at a private hospital in Kollam on Wednesday, October 9. He was 88. According to a report by Mathrubhumi, the actor was on a ventilator due to stomach-related ailments. His funeral will be held at Shanthi Kavadam in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, October 10.

TP Madhavan is now survived by his son Raja Krishna Menon and daughter Devika. The actor spent his final days in Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram. A few years ago, Madhavan ended his acting career after he was diagnosed with amnesia. Not only that, but he has also been undergoing treatment for a stroke since 2015.

According to the report, Madhavan was the son of renowned professor N.P. Pillai had a master's degree in sociology. Before his acting career, he ran advertising businesses in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Madhavan started acting at the age of 40. His first debut film was Raagam, which released in 1975. Throughout his successful career, he appeared in over 600 films. Madhavan began his career as a villain but eventually moved on to comedic parts and became well-known for his incredible performances.

In addition, Madhavan also appeared in several television serials before suffering from amnesia.

He was honored with the Prem Nazir and Ramu Karyat Awards for his contributions to the Indian film industry.

Madhavan was also picked for the Indian Army, however, he had to withdraw due to a fractured hand. In addition to acting, the veteran actor served as the first General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

