Thandel release date: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer action drama to hit big screens on February 7, 2025; new romantic poster out

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti is finally gearing up for its release. The makers of the film have officially announced that the film will hit the big screens on February 7, 2025.

The official confirmation of the release date was made by unveiling a special romantic poster featuring both Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, embracing each other.

Check out the official poster featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi:

The soon-to-be-released film Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, tells a story set in the Srikakulam region. The main character comes from the local fishing community, and the plot unfolds with a gripping mix of action and drama, focusing on a fisherman who finds himself captured by Pakistan in international waters and his incredible journey to survive the ordeal.

The movie marks the reunion of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi on the big screens after their previous movie Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula. Additionally, Chay dedicated himself to intense training to prepare for his role as a fisherman. Alongside Chay and Sai, the cast is anticipated to include actors Kishore Raju Vasistha and Sundip Ved in significant roles.

Moving ahead, Naga Chaitanya has been hitting the headlines constantly after his engagement to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo who had been dating for some time had made their relationship public after announcing their engagement back in August.

The official wedding date hasn't been announced yet, but reports suggest that the actors have decided against a destination wedding in Rajasthan. Instead, they are expected to hold their ceremony in Hyderabad. Still, we’re waiting for an official confirmation on this.

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi has also been making quite the buzz with her performance in Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran. The biographical war movie directed by Rajkumar Periasamy is being lauded by critics and audiences, especially for the lead actors’ portrayal.

