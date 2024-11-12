Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have chosen Annapurna Studios as their wedding location for THIS reason?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s upcoming wedding has been one of the most gossiped-about topics amongst their fans. While the formal date announcement is yet to be made, rumor has it that it will take place sometime by the end of this year. Amid the buzz, some newer reports have revealed that the couple will tie the knot in Annapurna Studios and not any other destination wedding spots.

Sources close to the couple have revealed that the duo have sought the Annapurna Studios as the perfect spot, considering its close connection with Naga Chaitanya’s family. They wish to get united in a spot where there is the presence of the spiritual energy and blessings of Chay’s grandfather late Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR).

Well, the Annapurna Studios is said to hold great significance for each member of the Akkineni family, considering the great contributions made by ANR towards Indian cinema broadly as well as a token of remembrance for their legacy in Telugu cinema. The statue of ANR inside the vicinity is a befitting proof of the same.

As per the buzz, Naga Chaitanya wishes to start a new chapter of his life with Sobhita Dhulipala in this very sacrosanct place, as it would mean seeking the blessings of his grandfather, while the location itself is of iconic importance. For him, it would be a mark of honor for his family.

However, while there is yet to be any official confirmation on these reports, there is also conjecture about whether the two will actually celebrate their big day there or it will be a place to ring in quieter celebrations and intimate moments.

Coming back to the "couple of the moment", Chay and Sobhita celebrated their first Diwali together at the Akkineni home. The actress joined her fiance and his family, including his parents and brother, as they celebrated the festival of lights with an elaborate dinner.

In the pictures shared by a chef who prepared the delicious meals for the Akkineni family, Sobhita could be seen matching the vibe of her soon-to-be in-laws and struck the same pose as them.

For the unversed, Chay and Sobhita got engaged back on August 8, 2024, in Hyderabad.

