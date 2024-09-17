Aditi Rao Hydari to Nayanthara: 5 Iconic South celeb-inspired bridal looks for this wedding season

Aditi Rao Hydari made heads turn when she announced her wedding to her long-time beau Siddharth on September 16. The newlyweds looked breathtaking and a match made in heaven. Our Bibboojaan exuded Indian princess vibes as she opted for a simple yet elegant look. Similarly, many real-life South celebrity brides stunned everyone with their gorgeous looks. The wedding season is almost here and if you too are looking for some great celebrity-inspired bridal lehenga options then you have landed on the correct page.

Without wasting much time, delve right in to take a look at the Top 5 brides from the South Industry who raised the bar of fashion with their unbelievable oh-so-beautiful bridal looks.

Top 5 South Celebrity bridal looks

1. Aditi Rao Hydari

It is not wrong to say that Aditi Rao Hydari and her husband Siddharth’s wedding is the biggest highlight of 2024. The adorable couple who had been making headlines with their cute and romantic pictures from vacations and several public events are now officially man and wife. Besides the wedding news, Aditi’s bridal look has also become the talk of the town. The stunning diva showed us how to rock a simple look with the right accessories and of course a million-dollar smile.

Talking about Aditi's look, she chose a beautiful combination of beige and golden lehenga saree from the Sabyasachi collection. The Heeramandi actress kept her look simple but elegant at its best, proving that simplicity can never go wrong.

Aditi wore the saree in a very traditional way with the pallu falling on her shoulders. The plain beige drape with golden borders sewn around the entire length of the drape particularly around the hem and bordering all the sides of it gives it a royal essence.

The highlight of Aditi Rao Hydari's bridal fit has to be its extensive blouse that perfectly complemented her drape. The actor's half-sleeved blouse with golden stripes screamed royalty. For accessories, Aditi opted for a classic gold kundan necklace, jhumkas, nose ring, anklets, and bangles adding just the right amount of bling to her overall look.

2. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

In July, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tied the knot with her businessman partner Nicholai Sachdev on July 3 in an extravagant ceremony in Krabi, Thailand. Besides their white wedding, the couple also exchanged wedding vows in the presence of friends and family in a Hindu ceremony. The pictures and videos of her traditional marriage went viral especially with people being amazed with her bridal look.

While there has been a significant increase in brides opting for pastel colors for their bridal fits, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar kept it very traditional and went for red. On her special day, the actress donned a red silk saree with intricate gold zari work.

A statement maang tikka, jhumkas, a choker necklace, long layered necklaces, bangles, and a nose ring completed her look. She elevated her look by wearing a gajra in her hair which also added an essence of South Indian culture to her bridal fit.

3. Nayanthara

Talking about iconic South Indian celebrity brides, how can we forget Nayanthara? Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s dreamy wedding pictures took the internet by storm back in 2022. People went crazy seeing the actress looking absolutely breathtaking in her all-red outfit.

Nayanthara wore custom-made outfits from the label Jade by MK for her special day. Nayanthara’s bridal look also reminded us of Priyanka Chopra’s wedding ensemble. Nayanthara opted for a traditional yet contemporary bridal look. She wore a personalized saree in red and paired it with a matching full-sleeve blouse that was replete with tone-on-tone embroidery. Interestingly, the embroidery on her saree was inspired by the carvings of the temples of Hoysala.

That's not it, Nayanthara's look also featured the motif of Goddess Lakshmi and was personalized with her and Vignesh Shivan’s names. The actress wore layered necklaces, a dainty maang tikka, oversized studs, and ornate bangles to complete her look. The choice of red and green combination surely made her look like a goddess.

4. Kajal Aggarwal

Next, we have Kajal Aggarwal, who opted for a heavy bridal look, consisting of a red lehenga with a matching choli and dupatta, topped off with a matching peach dupatta. The wedding lehenga symbolized love, prosperity, and happiness with a rich and regal combination of traditional red and gold. Featuring intricate threadwork, sequins, and Kashmiri resham zari weaving, the ensemble exuded elegance and screamed royalty.

Kajal's lehenga's silhouette was elegantly structured, accentuating her feminine curves while allowing for ease of movement, essential for a bride going through wedding rituals. For her accessories, Kajal adorned herself with exquisite jewelry that enhanced her bridal look to heights of sophistication and glamour.

She opted for a pair of statement earrings, a maang tikka, a necklace, bangles, kamarbandh, kaleere and rings. Kajal's choice of jewelry perfectly complemented the intricacies of her lehenga, enhancing both her beauty and radiance.

4. Lavanya Tripathi

Last but not least we have another celebrity bride who ditched pastel and went for red for her bridal look. Yes, we are talking about Lavanya Tripathi. The actress looked stunning in a traditional crimson-red wedding saree. Lavanya's bridal fit was enhanced with fine gold jewelry, including necklaces, bangles, haath phool, and matha patti, complemented by some beautiful hair accessories.

