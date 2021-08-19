EXCLUSIVE: Suriya and Vetrimaaran to start shooting for Vaadi Vaasal from October in Madurai

On July 16, producer Kalaippuli S Thanu announced his new film Vaadi Vaasal, to be directed by Vetri Maaran, with Suriya in the lead. The makers have been tight-lipped about the shooting schedule, however, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the much-awaited film will go on floors in the month of October in Madurai. It’s based against the backdrop of Jallikattu, with Suriya playing the character of a bull tamer.

“Veetrimaaran has recently locked the full script of the film and has started the pre-production work too. He is targeting to take it on floors by the month of October in Madurai. The ones who have heard the script have gone ahead to term it something that has the potential of being Suriya’s best till date. In-fact, it will also be Suriya’s biggest film in terms of budget with some solid raw visuals,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will mark the maiden collaboration of Suriya with Vetrimaaran and the filmmaker plans to present the actor in a completely new avatar, that’s larger than life yet rooted in reality. Before moving onto Vaadi Vaasal, Suriya will wrap up shooting for his on-going assignment,the Sun Pictures Production, Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The Panditraj directorial has around 3 to 4 weeks of shoot remaining and the makers plan to wrap it up by mid-September. Vetrimaaran in the mean while is expecting to complete his work on the Vijay Sethupathi and Soori starrer, Vidhudhala, in the next 10 to 12 days.

Suriya was last seen in Soorarai Pottru, which is now gearing up for a Hindi remake. Buzz is, the makers have offered the film to , however, there has been no official clarity on the same. The biopic had premiered on Amazon Prime and chronicles the journey of Air Deccan’s Founder, G.R Gopinath. The makers had fictionalized some chunk of cinematic purpose and the same was appreciated by the viewers across the globe. Suriya also has Jai Bheem under his kitty, which is gearing up for a direct to digital premiere on Amazon Prime during the Diwali 2021 weekend. The first edited copy of the film has already been locked.

