Swag Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Sree Vishnu starrer comedy thriller in theaters

Swag, starring Sree Vishnu as the main lead, hit the big screens today, October 4. The film opened to positive reviews following its release and has been garnering immense attention from fans. Directed by Hasith Goli, Swag is a comedy-thriller that revolves around the Swaganika Vamsam.

Sree Vishnu has outdone himself by playing multiple roles across various generations in Swag. Since morning, social media has been buzzing with fans praising the actor's performance on-screen.

A social media user reviewed Sree Vishnu starrer Swag and wrote, "I expected an out-and-out comedy, but it turned out to be a content-driven film. After Needi Naadi Oke Katha, @sreevishnuoffl anna has delivered another meaningful movie with #SWAG, this time addressing gender equality in society."

Another individual praised Sree Vishnu and wrote, "Anna @sreevishnuoffl, Telugu cinema will love you always for the kind of stories you bring on screen and daring attempts you do as an actor. You were brilliant as #Singa, #Yayathi, King #Bhavabhuti but as #Bhavabhuti & #Vibuthi you were phenomenal. Gem of an actor #SWAG."

A X user also lauded Sree Vishnu for his performance in Swag and wrote, "#Swag has much stuff in terms of content to put in and hasith did manage well for some extent and Sree Vishnu anna did an excellent job in all the roles played also Vivek Sagar’s BGM is very good. Overall it is a Good cinema."

Advertisement

"#SWAG Liked it! Baagundi. #SreeVishnu is a STAR. He pulled off the unthinkable the number of characters with multiple variations, with the highs and lows!! Blown away. The writing, screenplay and setup are authentic," read another X review by a fan.

Check out more Swag Twitter reviews below:

Swag's early reviews from fans on social media seem promising. Only time will tell how the film turns out at the box office. Apart from Sree Vishnu, the star cast of Swag includes Meera Jasmine, Daksha Nagarkar, and Ritu Varma, among others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Devara Twitter Review: Is Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's film worth watching? Read these tweets to find out