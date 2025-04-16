POLL: Odela 2, Ten Hours, Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi and more; which South movie will you catch first in theaters this week? VOTE

A big week lies ahead for South Indian cinema lovers as multiple releases gear up to hit the silver screen. Whether you're hyped for the sequel Odela 2, curious about Ten Hours, or excited for Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi, there’s a film waiting just for you. Which one are you watching?

Leading the charge is Odela 2, starring Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Ashok Teja, this supernatural thriller continues the story of Odela Railway Station, diving deeper into the legend of Odela Mallanna Swamy—protector of the village and slayer of evil.

Next is Ten Hours, featuring Sibi Sathyaraj. The crime thriller unravels the mystery of a murder that takes place during a bus journey from Chennai to Coimbatore. With all the suspects on board, the suspense builds as the truth slowly comes to light.

Abhyanthara Kuttavaali, starring Asif Ali, takes a more emotional route. The story follows Sahadevan, a man whose peaceful married life is shattered by a sudden event. As he fights to regain his dignity, he faces the harsh judgment of a so-called progressive society.

Veera Chandrahasa offers a mythological spin, telling the story of Chandrahasa, a boy rescued from a forest and raised in a village, unaware of the dark forces plotting his downfall.

Another highly anticipated release is Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi, featuring Jr NTR's brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. This action-packed drama explores the complex relationship between a rebellious son and his mother as they find themselves on opposite sides of the law.

Lastly, fans of Thalapathy Vijay can rejoice as Sachein returns to the big screen after two decades. The charming college romance is all set to relieve its magic once again.

As all these movies are releasing on April 18, which one are you heading to the theater for? Vote now!

Which South movie will you catch first in theaters this week? Odela 2 Veera Chandrahasa Ten Hours Abhyanthara Kuttavaali Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi Sachein (Re-release)

